The day after a 17-year-old boy was killed in brazen shooting at a light rail stop in the downtown core, hordes of Twins fans flooded the sunny streets of Minneapolis for an afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers.

While a few expressed concerns about a rise in violence, many had not heard about the death and others who had, were undeterred.

"If you live in Minneapolis, I think your view is completely different than the rest of the state," said TJ Sheldon of south Minneapolis, who is not concerned about spending time downtown and invites suburbanites to come see it for themselves. "What you hear on the news, too, sometimes it makes it sound worse than it is."

"Something could happen four blocks away and a bullet could come over here and hit us. If you keep thinking that in your head, you're never going to go out, and if you never go out then why even have a life?" asked Sheldon's brother Telly Wilcox of West St. Paul.

About 25,000 baseball fans attended Wednesday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Many crowded onto the light rail after the game. After the light rail station shooting the day before, Sandra Kramer of Roseville would not be one of them.

"I will never take the light rail ever again to any event, the rest of my life," said Kramer as she tried to call an Uber near Kieran's Irish Pub. "Even if it's packed full of Twins fans or Vikings fans, we're still not safe. And I'm sad about it, because we used to take the light rail all the time."

Police investigated a fatal shooting at the light-rail station at 5th Street and Nicollet Mall on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Resident considers a move

Homicides in Downtown West, the neighborhood where the shooting happened, are down 71% from this time last year, according to Minneapolis Police statistics, but gunshot wound victims are up 45%.

The neighborhood is seeing a 25% increase in all violent crimes so far in 2022.

Sandra Sakson, who moved to downtown Minneapolis in 2019 for her husband's job and the ease of getting around the skyways in winter, said the shock of Tuesday's light rail shooting on top of what she views as a declining quality of life is making her consider moving.

"This is not just any light rail station... pre-COVID and pre-riots, [it was] one of the most heavily used light rail stations downtown," she said.

"Our downtown, like downtowns across the country, is experiencing a rise in use of firearms and other criminal behaviors," said Steve Cramer, president of the Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District, who called Tuesday's daylight killing " thankfully a rare occurrence.

"Violent criminal behavior is simply unacceptable, and we cannot tolerate it as a community — especially as we work to support bringing more vibrancy back to our downtown," he said.

The suspected shooter, another 17-year-old boy, was apprehended by police within an hour of the incident. He is being held at the juvenile detention center. Charges have not been filed. Police said they believe the suspect knew the victim.

Metro Transit addresses crime

Serious crime throughout Metro Transit's system — including buses and light-rail trains — has declined from from 4,713 incidents in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, to 805 reports so far this year, according to the transit agency.

These crimes include assault, rape, homicide and drug violations, among others. In 2022, serious crimes totaled 3,466, and 2,939 in 2021 — but ridership plunged after the pandemic struck and is now just over half of what it was prior to the outbreak, about 78 million rides on buses and trains.

At the Blue and Green Line light-rail stations in downtown Minneapolis — including Target Field, Warehouse District/Hennepin Av., Nicollet Mall, Government Plaza and U.S. Bank Stadium — there have been 159 reports of more-serious crimes since May 25. No homicides have been reported, and nearly half of which involved destruction of property, drug/narcotic violations, and drug equipment violations, according to Metro Transit data. For the first half of the year, there were eight aggravated assaults and three robberies.

Metro Transit has been focusing on safety issues, particularly on the Blue and Green lines, for about four years. The effort has taken on new intensity as more people return to the workplace. Other transit agencies nationwide also face the same issues that may make some passenger feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Many of these issues are societal, such as homelessness, addiction, and mental illness — and beyond Metro Transit's reach to solve.

Recently, Metro Transit has tried to bolster police and community service officers aboard trains, but has been thwarted by a tough hiring market. It has shortened trains from three cars to two, in an attempt to bolster a police presence. And it is hiring private security officers in a pilot program to patrol higher-volume stations, including the Blue Line's Franklin Av. and Lake St./Midtown stations, both in Minneapolis.

Taking it in strike

Michael Veesenmeyer, 28, of Cottage Grove said he works nearby the Target Field stadium and the location of the fatal shooting that took place yesterday killing a teenage boy. He heard about a few recent fatal homicides in the area. Yet, coming to the game today, he said "I wasn't worried at all."

Skylar Carroll, 26, is from Denver Colorado and has been dating Veesenmeyer for five years. They both came to the game together. She said she's worried for her partner coming down to work here, but thankful that he only works during the day and not at night.

Star Tribune Intern Katelyn Vue contributed to this report.