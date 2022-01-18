St. Paul students are imploring the state's second-largest district to join its neighbors in shifting to remote learning to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Walkouts are planned at high schools and middle schools across the city at 1 p.m. Tuesday — days after Superintendent Joe Gothard opted to stick with in-person instruction as Minneapolis, Roseville and other districts announced plans to go virtual.

Teachers also have pushed for improved safety measures in St. Paul, but on Tuesday, it was the time for students to be heard, said Jerome Treadwell, a senior at Highland Park High School and executive director of the group Minnesota Teen Activists.

"This is an equity issue," he said at a morning conference. "This is life and death."

Students want two weeks of distance learning plus action on nine demands that include stronger protections in masking and testing, and development of a metric to determine when individual schools should shift to remote learning.

Angela Nguyen, a junior at Harding High School, said the district also needed to do a better job of educating families about masking and vaccines, especially those who do not speak English or who live in underserved communities.

In a statement Tuesday, the district said that it has ordered additional rapid tests for staff and students, as well as medical grade and N95 masks for students. Work on the school-by-school metric also has begun, the district said.

As of Tuesday, the district had reported 2,444 positive cases of COVID-19 during the month of January, up from 690 in December.

Treadwell said that if the students' demands aren't met, walkouts will continue.