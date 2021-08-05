Damek Tomscha was 2-for-3 with four RBI and teammates Gilberto Celestino and Mark Contreras were each 2-for-4 with three RBI — and all three hit a homer — as the St. Paul. Saints routed the Louisville Bats 12-2 on Wednesday before 6,054 at CHS Field.
BOXSCORE: Saints 12, Louisville 2
Veteran lefthander Andrew Albers held the Bats to one run and eight hits over seven innings to get the win.
Louisville started the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, lefthander Nick Lodolo, but he was gone after 51 pitches and 2⅔ inning in his Class AAA debut. He gave up three runs and three hits — one Contreras' two-run homer.
