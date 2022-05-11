COLUMBUS, OHIO – Alex Call's double in the 12th inning gave the Columbus Clippers a 7-6 walkoff victory over the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at Huntington Park in the series opener between two of the top three teams in the International League West.

Jake Cave's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the Saints a 6-5 lead. But Call's sacrifice fly in the 10th for the Clippers (19-12), who had lost four in a row but still were in second in the West standings, tied the score at 6-all.

The Saints (15-14) tied the score at 5-all in the ninth, scoring twice as Derek Fisher and Caleb Hamilton each had run-scoring singles.

Earlier Hamilton hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the score at 3 in the seesaw game.

The Clippers took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh on Tyler Freeman's second RBI-double of the game and Oscar Gonzalez's RBI single.

Ronny Henriquez started for St. Paul and gave up two runs and three hits in 4-2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked one.