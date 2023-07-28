More from Star Tribune
Business
Single-family construction rises in Twin Cities as builders look to increase starter home supply
Builders pulled 446 single-family homes permits during July, a 38% increase from last year.
www.startribune.com
St. Paul preschoolers color and learn about sequences
More kids will have access to Minnesota preschools under new legislation that will help fund early learning scholarships.
North Metro
22-year-old inmate dies in Anoka County jail
The investigation continues one week after he "became unresponsive when being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff," a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.
Business
Strike averted at six Twin Cities' Kowalski's after reaching tentative union agreement
Six hundred workers will soon vote on whether to ratify the contract.
Lynx
Lynx star Collier to miss game against Liberty after hurting ankle
Napheesa Collier left Wednesday's game — a 97-92 victory over Washington — with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter because of an injury to her right ankle