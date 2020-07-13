A 27-year-old St. Paul man charged with fatally shooting a woman who was five months pregnant with their child now faces separate riot charges in connection with a June melee where 100 shots were fired.

Hennepin County prosecutors on Monday charged Zachary Robinson with first-degree riot for a June 14 shootout in north Minneapolis during which one man was fatally shot in the head.

Robinson was arrested in Chicago and just extradited to Minnesota on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the early July shooting of his girlfriend, Leneesha Columbus. She was taken to a hospital and gave birth before dying from a gunshot to her upper torso. The baby is in critical condition.

Desean Solomon, 30, of Richfield, was also charged with riot Monday in the June melee.

That incident began at Broadway Pub & Grille, 200 W. Broadway. A man was robbed inside the pub by a Bloods gang member, according to charges. Surveillance video shows the man who was robbed entering a pub bathroom before being thrown out shortly after, his shirt torn. The man left the bar, and a short time later, Solomon, Robinson and an unidentified third man emerged from the restroom, the complaint states.

A running gun battle began soon afterward, with most shots fired outside the 4th Street Saloon two blocks west of Broadway Pub. Video footage shows Solomon firing a handgun and Robinson in possession of a handgun, according to charges.

About 100 people gathered in the street in front of the saloon as the shootout unfolded, the complaint states. Seven people were wounded.

Marcus Lashaun Banks Jr., 22, of Spring Lake Park, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators recovered at least 100 discharged cartridge casings at the scene and noted that 12 different guns were used during the shootout.

