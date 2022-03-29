A 21-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in Illinois on Saturday for his alleged involvement in an Avon shooting in early March that seriously injured an 18-year-old.

Emmanuel G. Johnson faces three felonies in Stearns County District Court: one count of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery, one count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a firearm, and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Cook County Jail, from where he will be extradited to Minnesota, according to a Tuesday release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, Johnson asked 20-year-old Grant A. Monaghan of St. Cloud to help him sell a gun. Monaghan, who faces two felonies related to the shooting, drove Johnson to Avon to meet with the gun purchaser on March 8.

Monaghan told authorities Johnson shot the 18-year-old buyer in the chest after the man handed Johnson money for the firearm, court documents state. The wounded man ran from the vehicle and was later taken by air to North Memorial.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a bullet path through the shoulder area of the front passenger seat, where Johnson was reportedly sitting during the shooting.

Monaghan's next hearing is scheduled for May 16. Johnson's first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Johnson was previously convicted of a felony for second-degree assault in Ramsey County.