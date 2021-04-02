A woman is suing the Minnesota Department of Corrections and former corrections officer Randy A. Beehler for damages after Beehler allegedly traded lunch from McDonald's for sexual favors while he was transporting her as an inmate in September 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in January by the woman he allegedly accosted, alleges that the state, its Department of Corrections, Commissioner Paul Schnell and Beehler violated the woman's constitutional rights and Minnesota law.

The lawsuit also argues the state was negligent due to policies allowing a single male correctional officer to transport a female inmate alone and without direct supervision.

The woman "suffered severe emotion trauma and distress, shame, humiliation, embarrassment, and invasion of privacy," states the complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.

DOC spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said Friday that the department is not able to respond to pending litigation but stated in an e-mail that "the actions of this officer were contrary to our agency values, and we took immediate and decisive action in response to the report."

In a separate criminal case filed in October 2019, Beehler was charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County.

Beehler, now 54, lives in Foley, Minn. At the time he was charged, he had worked in various capacities at the DOC for 25 years and had most recently served as a transportation sergeant. Fitzgerald confirmed that Beehler is no longer employed by the DOC.

On March 24, Beehler pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a plea deal that dismisses the third-degree count.

The deal stipulates Beehler will agree to a 24-month sentence, stayed, and agree to be under probation for a period of time determined by the court. The agreement also stipulates jail time for 90-180 days as a condition of probation.

Beehler's sentencing in the criminal case is scheduled for June 9.

The criminal complaint states Beehler was transporting the woman from Olmsted County to the Hennepin County jail on Sept. 30, 2019. He told the woman he planned to stop for lunch and she indicated she would "do anything" for some food.

Beehler asked if that offer included moving to the front seat and "fooling around," the complaint states. He stopped at a McDonald's drive-through in Cannon Falls, ordered food and parked outside an abandoned business.

Beehler then uncuffed the woman and invited her to the front seat. While driving through Dakota County, Beehler engaged in sexual behavior with the woman, court documents state.

Beehler also told the woman she would get in a lot of trouble if she told anyone. Later that day, she reported the incident to Hennepin County officials.

The civil complaint states that the woman "never consented to sexual contact but felt coerced to cooperate due to Officer Beehler's position of authority and his prior threats."

Under Minnesota law, inmates cannot legally give consent due to the uneven power dynamic between officers and offenders.

The woman is asking the court to award compensatory damages in excess of $50,000, as well as punitive damages and attorney's fees.