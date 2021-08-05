A rising star on St. Paul's culinary scene is on the morning-TV menu.

Brian Ingram, who co-owns The Gnome Pub and Hope Breakfast Bar, will appear Friday on ABC's "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

He'll be part of the show's recurring segment, "Live's Hometown Chefs Summer Cooking," which honors eateries that went the extra mile to help their communities during lockdown.

Ingram and his wife, Sarah, created a non-profit, Give Hope, that donated more than 2 million pounds of food during the pandemic. All of the Ingram's restaurants, which include Woodfired Cantina, set aside 3 percent of their profits to charity. The couple were featured in a Star Tribune story this past June.

During the appearance, Ingram will be showing how to make "Grilled Banana Split and S'mores."

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin

Correction: Previous versions of this story misidentified Brian Ingram’s first name.