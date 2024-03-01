DULUTH — Duluth's St. Luke's announced Friday that it has finalized a deal with Wisconsin-based Aspirus Health, an agreement that will include a $300 million investment over the next eight years to fund St. Luke's strategic projects.

The joint health care system includes 19 hospitals, 130 outpatient locations and 14,000 employees in a region that extends beyond these two states into Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Headquarters will remain in Wausau, Wis., and Matt Heywood will continue on as the president and CEO.

There will be corporate offices in Duluth, with Nicholas Van Deelen and Eric John in the role of co-presidents.

Van Deelen called it a "historic day" in a news release.

"From our founding in 1881, St. Luke's has built a legacy as a patient-focused organization above all else," he said. "We are proud to join Aspirus Health to advance services and access in our region. Our like-minded cultures and values are rooted in serving people."

Patient care and services will not change.

As part of the agreement, Aspirus has committed to honoring all physician, labor and union contracts, maintaining both St. Luke's in Duluth and Lake View in Two Harbors as acute care hospitals for at least 10 years from the closing date, keeping the current scope of reproductive health care and gender-affirming care.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a news release Friday that he has reached a five-year oversight agreement to ensure the terms are being met.

"Health-system mergers tend to follow a pattern," Ellison said. "Systems make promises about improving care and saving patients money, but once the merger is completed, too often systems reduce services, close clinics, and charge patients more. I appreciate the commitments that St. Luke's and Aspirus have made in their merger."

The six labor unions representing St. Luke's employees favor the merger, according to Ellison.

The health care systems signed a letter of intent this past July. Ellison's office hosted a public meeting in October about the planned merger.



