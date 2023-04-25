St. Louis Park may make permanent a requirement that property owners give tenants notice of major rent hikes after a building is sold, or pay if the tenants have to leave on short notice.

The city is one of several around the Twin Cities to require new property owners to pay tenants relocation assistance if they plan to hike rents or enforce new requirements, such as income restrictions, within three months of buying a rental property.

An existing ordinance in St. Louis Park will sunset July 1, but the City Council may make notice and payment requirements permanent. The issue is taking on greater importance as development booms along the Green Line light rail extension.

Property owners in St. Louis Park must give three months' notice of rent increases or other new requirements following purchase of a building. But owners can get tenants out on shorter notice if they provide relocation assistance. Right now, the required assistance ranges from $2,600 for a tenant leaving a studio apartment to $4,100 for a three-bedroom apartment. Those amounts, set in 2018, could increase to $3,200 for a studio and $5,000 for a three-bedroom.

The rules in St. Louis Park only apply to buildings where 18% of apartments are affordable to moderate-income people, which translates to rents just over $1,200 for a studio apartment or just over $2,000 for a four-bedroom home.

Since the ordinance took effect in 2018, it has impacted 18 buildings in St. Louis Park. So far, none of those property owners have paid relocation assistance because they gave tenants three months' notice of rent increases.