ST. CLOUD – A 40-year-old St. Cloud woman is accused of stabbing and killing a man in an alley behind her home, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Stearns County District Court.

Lindsay Rae Shelltrack-Miller was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder without intent and while committing a felony.

According to the complaint, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North just before noon Monday.

Shelltrack-Miller told dispatch she pepper-sprayed and stabbed a man after he threw a can of pop at her head and continued to come after her. Dispatch could hear the man in the background saying he was defending himself and that he didn't hit the woman.

Officers found the man in the alley behind the residence making gasping sounds. He was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m.

Shelltrack-Miller told police during a verbal argument with the man, she removed a knife from her fanny pack and "reached across (the man's) body attempting to nick him with the knife in the chest area," the complaint states.

Lindsay Rae Shelltrack-Miller

Video surveillance from the woman's property shows the man trying to restrain the woman and her reaching into her fanny pack and extending her arm in "in one stabbing motion" toward the man's chest, the complaint states.

Shelltrack-Miller's first court appearance was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny