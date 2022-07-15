An unlicensed motorist suspected of being high on drugs was "weaving all over the roadway" in central Minnesota before he hit another driver head-on and killed her, according to charges.

Logan. R. Klooster, 33, of Randall, Minn., was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that occurred shortly after noon Tuesday on Hwy. 27 just west of Little Falls. The crash killed Shirley E. Friebe, 79, of Eagle Bend, Minn.

Klooster remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 ahead of a court appearance on Aug. 1. His attorney declined to comment about the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

A State Patrol sergeant was dispatched to the crash scene and noticed a hypodermic needle on the driver-side floor of Klooster's SUV. On the driver's seat were two vials of Narcan, which counters the effects of an overdose. Klooster was unconscious until the Narcan was administered.

At the jail, Klooster said to a State Patrol lieutenant that "he was clean up until that day," suggesting that he had not been using illicit drugs. He also made reference to a relapse.

A driver behind Klooster shortly before the crash recorded a cellphone video that showed the westbound SUV "weaving all over the roadway, from the dirt shoulder on the right side of the road, back across the opposing lane of traffic, and onto the dirt shoulder on the other side of the roadway."

The SUV ended up in the eastbound lane, where it hit Friebe's car head-on.

The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that Klooster was driving despite his license being revoked.

Court records in Minnesota show that Klooster has convictions for underage drinking and driving, drug possession, speeding, driving without a license and without insurance, careless driving and driving after his license was revoked.