A Stearns County grand jury added a second murder charge Wednesday against a St. Cloud woman accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son, wrapping him in a plastic garbage bag and putting him in a dumpster.

Fardoussa O. Abdillahi, 26, who was already charged with intentional second-degree murder, is now also charged with premeditated first-degree murder, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. The latest charge carries a possible life imprisonment penalty.

Abdillahi is being held at Stearns County jail in lieu of a $2 million unconditional bail or $1 million bail with conditions.

Abdillahi's attorney, Kenneth L. Wilson, has notified the court that he intends to argue a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense. The Minnesota Department of Human Services' forensic division will conduct the examination of her mental condition.

"She and the community are mourning the loss of her child and we hope to get her moved to a mental health treatment facility as soon as possible," Wilson said.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police were dispatched to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 28 after a man called 911 to report a baby was missing and that the mother stated "she had thrown the baby in the dumpster."

The child, born Aug. 5, lived in the apartment with Abdillahi since October. Adult witnesses on the scene told police they arrived at the residence after a call from Abdillahi's mother expressing concern for Abdillahi and the child based on comments Abdillahi had made.

Officers found the baby's body in the dumpster, along with multiple knives and bedding.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation.

Investigators said Abdillahi told them she had been experiencing headaches and feelings of worry and fear after her son was born. She said the father was "denying the child was his," according to the complaint.

Her next court appearance is Feb. 14.

Staff writer Jenny Berg contributed to this report.