Spring Bird Hike at Veterans Park
A group took a guided spring hike through Veterans Park in Richfield, Minn., looking for both migrating and resident birds Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Minnesota leaders revealed a $60.5 million settlement with Juul
Minnesota leaders revealed a $60.5 million settlement with Juul Labs over youth vaping, one month after the state abruptly ended a Hennepin County jury trial before closing arguments were set to begin.
St. Paul Mosque damaged by suspected arson
A St. Paul mosque heavily damaged by fire is a suspected arson, the sixth attack on a Minnesota mosque so far in 2023 amid calls for accountability and increased security for the houses of worship.
State Trooper at the Capitol Day
For the first time, the State Patrol held "State Trooper at the Capitol Day" on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in St. Paul. The agency had K-9 Demos, Drone Demos, antique cars, rollover simulator and the helicopter.
Minnesota Peace Officer Memorial Service
The 2023 Minnesota Peace Officer Memorial Service was held Monday, May 15, 2023 at the recently renovated Minnesota Peace Officer's Memorial on the south grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol.