Too many turnovers and too much Nia Clouden was too much for the Gophers women's basketball team in a 81-68 loss to Michigan State at Williams Arena on Wednesday.

Together, that made for a difficult evening in which the Spartans (3-0) turned 23 Gophers turnovers into 30 points, with most of that damage coming in the first half of the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Clouden had 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting, scoring 14 in the first quarter, when the Spartans took control of the game and never gave it back.

Jasmine Powell had 16 points and six assists for the Gophers (1-2). But she had seven turnovers and had to sit much of the second half because of foul trouble. She fouled out on with a charge in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Gophers, down 11 at that point, struggled offensively the rest of the way. Kadi Sissoko had 10 points, and she appeared to hurt her left leg in the third quarter, but returned in the fourth. She had six turnovers.

Gadiva Hubbard scored 17 points for Minnesota (1-2).

Clouden had 14 points in the first quarter, 18 at the half and 23 after three quarters. Alyza Winston came off the bench to score 20.

The Spartans turned six Gophers turnovers into 10 points in a 13-0 first quarter run that gave them an 11-point lead they never lost. That lead grew to 10 late in the second quarter, before Hubbard's three threes helped Minnesota close the quarter on a 15-5 run to pull within 10 at the half.

Freshman guard Alexia Smith made her Gophers debut. She had six points and two assists, but appeared to roll her left ankle on a drive to the basket midway through the fourth quarter. But she did return to play.

Sara Scalia scored nine points in her season debut.