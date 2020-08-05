A critical $929 million federal grant to help pay for construction of the Southwest light-rail line has advanced to Congress, a critical step in the funding pipeline for the $2 billion project.

The proposed 14.5-mile line linking downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka is already under construction and slated to begin passenger service in 2023. It is an extension of the existing Green Line light rail.

The long-awaited money from the Federal Transit Administration will ensure that it will be completed with a mix of federal, state and local funds.

Southwest, the biggest public works project in state history, is expected to create 7,500 jobs with about a $350 million payroll.

“This is incredible news for the Twin Cities and state of Minnesota,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who called the project “transformative” in a statement.

Following Wednesday’s “signal of intent” by the Trump Administration, the grant now heads to Congress for approval, which lasts 30 days. The Metropolitan Council, which is building and will operate Southwest, said it is “hopeful” the grant will ultimately be awarded.

“Now that the president’s administration has taken this step, I am confident members of Congress will also see the incredible value this project provides for the communities it will serve, the Twin Cities region, and the state of Minnesota,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Jan Callison.

Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said in a statement that he “has no doubt” Congress will see the benefits of the project and approve the full grant.