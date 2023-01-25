South Dakota State, which won the FCS national football championship recently, will play at Target Field this fall.

The Jackrabbits will face Drake on Sept. 16 in the third college football game at the home of the Twins. SDSU, which beat North Dakota State in the FCS Championship Game on Jan. 8, will be the home team.

Kickoff time and ticket information has not yet been released.

Target Field set a then-Division III record when 37,355 fans attended St. Thomas' 20-17 victory over St. John's in 2017. North Dakota State beat Butler in 2019 before 34,544.

Gophers honored by Big Ten

Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe was named the Big Ten's first star of the week in men's hockey. LaCombe had a three-point night, including the game-tying goal to force overtime, in Friday's victory over Michigan. He leads Big Ten defenseman with 25 points.

Mya Hooten of the Gophers was named Big Ten specialist of the week in gymnastics for her performance Saturday against Penn State. The Woodbury native finished with scores of 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on bars and 9.950 in floor exercise, winning or tying for first in each event.

USA Basketball women's training camp set in Minneapolis

USA Basketball will host a women's national team training camp from Feb. 7-9 in at the Courts at Mayo Clinic Square, home of the WNBA's Lynx and NBA's Timberwolves.

Sessions will be led by USA women's national team head coach Cheryl Reeve (Lynx) and court coaches Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks), Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics) and James Wade (Chicago Sky). The list of participating athletes will be announced later.

Etc.