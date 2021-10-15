Q: Can you recommend some good headphones for jazz and classical music? I do not need Bluetooth and would like to keep the price under $200. I will be using them primarily at home with my stereo amplifier and CD player, though I may take them on trips.

A: Planar-magnetic headphones are loved by audiophiles for their transparent, natural sound quality, detail and musical richness. Along with electrostatic headphones, they are at the top of the audiophile wish list and usually are quite expensive as a result.

But prices have been trending down, and not long ago I gave top marks to the $300 Hifiman DEVA planar-magnetic headphones, which delivered high-end sound with both a wired and Bluetooth connection. They are beyond your desired budget, but Hifiman recently introduced a product I thought I would never see: quality planar-magnetic headphones for under $150.

The $149 Hifiman HE400se headphones (hifiman.com) bring planar-magnetic goodness to an impossibly low price point. They have the sonic performance expected of a Hifiman product and are a perfect match to your musical tastes. Please note that these headphones (and most other planar headphones) are open-back designs, which offer the best sound but do not keep environmental sounds out. If you take them on a trip, they will be fine for your hotel room, but you might want to bring some earbuds to use on the plane.

Supply replenished

Q: I know that you are very keen on the ZVOX AV357 TV speaker, and it seems to be exactly what I am looking for to make the voices clearer. I went to the website and was very disappointed that they were not available, especially with the $100 off coupon code expiring. Do you know if they will be back anytime soon, and, if not, do you have another recommendation?

A: ZVOX reported that logistical problems related to the pandemic resulted in shipping delays for the AV357s, and this caused an unanticipated sellout. The problem has been resolved, and the product is back in stock.

ZVOX has extended the promotion to accommodate those who missed out. But you can't wait long. Until Nov. 1, use the coupon code SAVE357 at zvox.com to save $100 on the AV357 TV Speaker. Normally $349, it is on sale for $299, so the $100 off brings the price down to $199. That is practically unheard of for a newly introduced, hot-selling product. Given the reader feedback I've gotten on the AV357 and the current sale price, I am going to stick with it as my recommendation for you.

Shake your iPhone

If you have been looking for an undo or revert button on iPhone apps such as Notes and Mail, you won't find it. But Apple still provides a way to delete text without pushing the backspace button multiple times.

The next time you need to make a correction, shake your iPhone. A prompt will come up that will allow you to undo your typing.

