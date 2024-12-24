Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

A tradition that dates back to the mid-’80s when the band spent much of the year on the road, opening for the likes of X and Hüsker Dü, this almost-annual homecoming concert follows … well, another busy year of touring for frontman Dave Pirner and his made-over crew. They paired up with fellow ‘90s hitmakers Stone Temple Pilots and Juliana Hatfield on different summer and fall routings around the release of their crunchy but catchy new album, “Slowly But Shirley,” produced by Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan in the same live-in-the-studio fashion as another Soul Asylum record he helmed, 1990′s “And the Horse They Rode In On.” A special twist to this year’s homecoming gig, ex-Replacement Tommy Stinson will reunite with Pirner & Co. as the opening act after serving as Soul Asylum’s bassist from 2005 to 2012. (7:30 p.m. Sat.., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$40, axs.com)