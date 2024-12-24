Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Soul Asylum
A tradition that dates back to the mid-’80s when the band spent much of the year on the road, opening for the likes of X and Hüsker Dü, this almost-annual homecoming concert follows … well, another busy year of touring for frontman Dave Pirner and his made-over crew. They paired up with fellow ‘90s hitmakers Stone Temple Pilots and Juliana Hatfield on different summer and fall routings around the release of their crunchy but catchy new album, “Slowly But Shirley,” produced by Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan in the same live-in-the-studio fashion as another Soul Asylum record he helmed, 1990′s “And the Horse They Rode In On.” A special twist to this year’s homecoming gig, ex-Replacement Tommy Stinson will reunite with Pirner & Co. as the opening act after serving as Soul Asylum’s bassist from 2005 to 2012. (7:30 p.m. Sat.., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$40, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
The Bad Plus
This modern jazz group has a holiday tradition like no other. TBP performs on Christmas evening in the Twin Cities (their original home base) and for three additional nights. This year’s run at the Dakota should be extra exciting because the quartet released a new album, “Complex Emotions,” their first on the Mack Avenue label. This is the Bad Plus’ second effort with its revamped piano-less lineup. With guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed feeling more integrated with co-founders Dave King on drums and Reid Anderson on bass, this record feels not only less tentative but more experimental than 2022′s “The Bad Plus.” On their 16th studio project, TBP incorporates synthesizers for the first time and takes more of an out-there approach without losing accessibility, notably on the roller-coaster ride “Cupcakes One.” (5 & 7 p.m. Wed. and 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45)
JON BREAM
DeVotchKa
Of all the theatrics that have been seen at First Avenue over the decades, DeVotchKa’s concerts have been some of the most dazzling, with acrobatic dancers hanging from the ceiling on ropes, costumed burlesque performers and lots of other visual attractions. The music has been quite spectacular, too. The Denver orchestral rock band’s dramatic, elegant and incomparable blend of Eastern European folk and classical influences has earned it scoring gigs for movies like “Little Miss Sunshine” alongside ample acclaim for its own albums such as “How It Ends,” whose 20th anniversary the group is celebrating here as a warm-up to its New Year’s Eve show in its hometown. Duluth’s vocal-blended troupe Superior Siren opens. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, $30-$35, axs.com)
C.R.
Twin Cities Catholic Chorale
Throughout Advent, this choir devoted to the great classical- and romantic-era masses was silent. But after unleashing its voices and full orchestra at midnight on Christmas Eve, it returns to its Sunday morning ritual of presenting the beautiful masses written by Mozart, Haydn and their romantic successors. Franz Schubert is among the group’s favorites, and he’ll seize the spotlight Sunday with his Mass in G. Marc Jaros conducts. (10:30 a.m. Sun., Church of St. Agnes, 548 Lafond Av., St. Paul, free, catholicchorale.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Minnesota Orchestra
The orchestra always rings in the new year right, be it while counting down to midnight or presenting a New Year’s Day matinee. The places where jazz and classical music have met is this year’s theme, with plenty of George Gershwin on tap. Pianist Jon Kimura Parker (host of “Summer at Orchestra Hall”) makes a midwinter visit to solo on “Rhapsody in Blue,” while William Eddins conducts and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges sings on a program with music by Duke Ellington and George Antheil. (8:30 p.m. Tue., 2 p.m. Jan. 1; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $61-$155, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘The Little Mermaid’
The superlative lighting design, the elegant and eye-catching costumes, the romantic music and the million-dollar scenography are all so lush and grabby, they almost distract from the human-mermaid narrative in Glenn Casale’s pretty production of this Disney musical. But keep your eyes peeled on the story, for sweet-voiced Leianna Weaver in the title role helps “The Little Mermaid” to soar, er, swim. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sun. Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $46.50-$161.50. 651-224-4222, ordway.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
ART
‘Ode to my Umi’
This four-person exhibition, curated by Eshay Brantley, explores and pays homage to Black mothers, grandmothers and ancestors. Divided into three thematic sections based on generational lineage, the show includes work by artists Precious Wallace, Donte Collins, Bayou and Namir Fearce, a 2024-25 MCAD-Jerome Foundation Fellow. Ends Jan. 25. (Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Mpls., free, 612-436-1151 or formandcontent.org. The holidays might affect opening hours; please call ahead)
ALICIA ELER
‘Transformed’
Artist Fawzia Khan’s textile work explores spirituality. Her new series focuses on loom-woven Jainamaaz (prayer rugs), which were inspired by her Muslim upbringing but transformed as a result of her present-day humanist outlook on life. Accompanying the work are recordings of Khan reciting words from poetry and other writings that explore what it means to be human. Ends Jan. 5. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Av. S. #101, Mpls., free, 612-871-2263 or soovac.org. Holidays may affect opening hours; please call ahead.)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Reel Imaginings’
Dance moves out of the theater and into a St. Paul grocery store, the banks of Minnehaha Creek, a gala and onto a chess board in a series of films presented by MotionArt and choreographer/filmmaker Pam Gleason. Last April, Gleason shared her films to a packed house at the Center for the Performing Arts, and she’s now bringing the program to a larger venue. Made in collaboration with three cinematographers — Guy Wagner, Nate Gebhard and Adam Tapper — the films feature dancers of all ages and abilities. (5 p.m. Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. $12 advance, $15 door, theparkwaytheater.com/all-events/reel-imaginings)
SHEILA REGAN
FAMILY
‘Winter’s Blooming Wonderland’
This is the final week to catch the magical holiday exhibit. Nestled on the Visitor Center’s Porch, the display celebrates the season with hundreds of colorful poinsettias, begonias, bromeliads, Italian Cypress trees and more. Sparkling decorations add to the festive charm of the limited time, family-oriented experience. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Free. Como Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org)
MELISSA WALKER
