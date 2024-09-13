Douglas: Some storm chances this weekend, but warmth continues

As we advance through September, one of my daily checks is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fall color map showing the progression of the fall colors. As of Friday, there were splotches of 10-25% color across parts of northern and southern Minnesota. Pictures on social media taken from the Superior Hiking Trail highlight a mix of green, red and yellow in the trees. It would be nice if we could get some cooler nights (mid-40s or below) to help the colors along, but they don’t appear likely across the state in the next week.