Elementary school students in many districts across Minnesota will return to classrooms today for the start of a phased-in return to in-person instruction during the pandemic.

Districts including Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo, South Washington County, Elk River, Robbinsdale and Wayzata will bring back kindergarten, first- and second-graders this week, with older elementary students moving from distance to in-person learning in February.

Schools open for full, in-person instruction will be taking additional COVID-19 safety precautions. Teachers and other staff members are "strongly recommended" to wear both face masks and clear face shields, plexiglass barriers are installed in areas where teachers can't maintain social distancing from students, and schools will be offering virus tests to staff members every two weeks.

The reopening of so many schools is a major shift for the state, where schools' decisions about moving between distance, hybrid and in-person learning have been primarily based on how much the coronavirus is spreading in local communities.

Widespread virus activity and staffing shortages have pushed a majority of schools into distance learning in recent months, but Gov. Tim Walz is permitting all elementary schools to reopen as soon as this week, as long as they follow the state's safety guidelines.

State officials said they changed course for elementary schools because the first months of the school year have provided more insight into how the virus spreads within school buildings and the impact of distance learning on academics and students' mental, emotional and physical health. Elementary schools, where students typically stay with one group of students and one teacher all day, present less risk of virus outbreaks than secondary schools where students move in and out of classes with different students and teachers.

Middle and high schools currently in distance learning are likely to remain there for the foreseeable future, because decisions about learning-model shifts are still based on how much the virus is spreading in surrounding communities, among other factors.

