Snowy Powder and Unusual Warm Fronts

Snow Depth As of Monday, December 6th

It took a while, but there's finally some snow on the ground across the region. The heaviest still remains across the northern half of the state after last weekend's snow storm, but there is also a light coating across the Twin Cities metro.

Snowfall So Far This Season

Here's the latest seasonal snowfall reports from across the region from earlier this week. Note that many locations are still well below average with the only above average snowfall amounts coming in from Fargo, ND, Wausau, WI, and Green Bay, WI. Interestingly, as of Monday, December 6th, the MSP Airport.

More Snow on the Way Friday?

The simulated radar from AM Wednesday to Sunday shows somewhat active weather continuing across the Midwest. Note the weekend storm system departing with much colder temps in place on Monday. There's another shot of light snow on Tuesday and another system possible this upcoming weekend.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 1% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought (in red across northern Minnesota), which is down from nearly 38% from 3 months ago. There has been a slight improvement in Severe Drought, which is at 27%, down from 65% 3 months ago. Nearly 49% of the state is still under a Moderate Drought, which includes much of the Twin Cities Metro.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average. The Twin Cities The metro is still -6.39" below average since January 1st, which is the 50th driest January 1st - December 6th on record.

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Wednesday will be a chilly day across the region, but it won't be quite as cold as it was on Monday or Tuesday. However, feels like temps will be in the teens for much of the day with some sunshine.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday show readings starting in the low/mid teens in the morning and then will slowly warm into the low/mid 20s by the afternoon. Winds will increase out of the south to near 15mph in the afternoon.

Chilly Feels Like Temps on Wednesday

Here are the hourly feels like temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday, which show feels like temps in the teens for much of the day.

Coldest Wind Chill Values on Wednesday

Here are the coldest wind chill values expected on Wednesday. Note that readings across the northern part of the state will still be sub-zero and as cold as the teens below zero across the far northwestern part of the state.

Weather Outlook For Monday

High temps across the region on Wednesday will warm into the 20s across much of the state with a few across far southwestern Minnesota in the low/mid 30s. Temps will generally be around -5F below average for the early part of December.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures will be well still be slightly below average on Wednesday with highs only warming into the mid/upper 20s. However, we'll get to above average levels once again as highs warm into the 30s through the weekend ahead, the warmest day will be on Thursday.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the the rest of the week and weekend ahead show temps generally warming into the 30s, which will be above average for December. We do have a chance of snow later this week, but model are trending south, keeping the heaviest amounts across southern Minnesota.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temperatures are expected to gradually warm over the next few days to above average levels. Interestingly, both the ECMWF & GFS models are suggesting very warm temps around mid month. It's too early to tell for certain, but highs could warm into the 50s around the 15th of the month.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows well above average temperatures continuing across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US and in Alaska.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, more active weather will be in place across the Intermountain West and also across the Central US, including parts of the Midwest. Stay tuned...

Snowy Powder and Unusual Warm Fronts

By Paul Douglas

Live long enough and you'll see (almost) everything. Weather and climate are flip-sides of the same coin. Stated another way: a warming climate will lead to odd weather symptoms.

Models build a massive ridge of high pressure over the central US next week with a rash of record highs. 70s are possible as close as Iowa and ECMWF predicts 50s in the metro Wednesday. This assumes a little sunshine and no snow on the ground. 60s over southeast MN, 9 days before Christmas? I'm skeptical - happy for the break, but puzzled. Lukewarm December days are fun, but troubling.

Tuesday was a reminder that cold storms can squeeze out significant powder: 3-4" for some southern suburbs. The sun comes out today with 40 degrees Thursday before a close encounter with a storm approaching from Denver on Friday. Latest models keep the heaviest snow band south/east of MSP with a couple inches here; maybe 8-10" closer to La Crosse.

Colder air returns for Santa's big arrival. It may come down to the wire for a white Christmas.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, dry. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Warming Through Night. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 25.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, trending milder. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 40.

FRIDAY: Couple inches, more south/east of MSP. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 29.. High: 32.

SATURDAY:Becoming partly sunny. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 34.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 24. High: 39.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 25. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Milder front. Sunny and quiet. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 44.

This Day in Weather History

December 8th

1995: A strong low pressure system passes across Northern Minnesota, producing considerable snowfall in advance of an intense cold front. Snowfall of five to eight inches was common with eight inches recorded at New London and Alexandria. The most snow reported was 9.6 inches in Mound. The Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport received 7.1 inches. The cold front moved through by late morning on the 8th as temperatures dropped 20 degrees within an hour of the frontal passage. Strong northwest winds of 20 to 40 mph immediately behind the front resulted in severe blowing and drifting and white-out conditions in many areas. Over 150 schools closed early or cancelled classes. Many businesses closed early as well. The Governor ordered state offices closed at noon on the 8th, sending thousands of state employees home. Over 100 outbound flights were cancelled at the Twin Cities International Airport, but the airport remained open.

1876: The term 'Blizzard' is first used in the government publication 'Monthly Weather Review.'

1804: John Sayer at the Snake River Fir Trading Post near present day Pine City mentions: 'Cold day. Thermometer 10 degrees below freezing.' Lewis and Clark also noted this cold wave at their winter quarters in Ft. Mandan, North Dakota near present day Bismarck.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 8th

Average High: 29F(Record: 50F set in 1939, 1990)

Average Low: 15F (Record: -22Fset in 1876)

Record Rainfall: 0.44" set in 1963, 1987, 1995

Record Snowfall: 7.1" set in 1995

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 8th

Sunrise: 7:38am

Sunset: 4:31pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8hours & 53 minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 1 minute & 2 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~6 Hour & 57 Minutes

Moon Phase for December 8th at Midnight

1.8 Days Before First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows cooler than average temperatures across parts of the Eastern US with areas of light snow possible. Meanwhile, another surge of warmer than average temperatures will be developing across the Central & Southern US.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through the end of the week shows areas of light snow moving through the Northeast with areas of heavier rain developing across parts of the Southeast once again. Meanwhile, Folks in the Western US and especially in the Southwestern US will finally get some precipitation. Note that areas of heavier rain and mountain snow will be possible across the Southwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavy precipitation will be possible across the Western US. Some of the heavier rain could lead to flooding along the Western Coast, but there will also be areas of heavy snow in the mountains. Meanwhile, there will be another surge of heavier precipitation across parts of the Gulf Coast States and north toward the Ohio Valley.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through next week, which show heavy snow potential across the Western US. There will also be another swath of snow from across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes Region.

Climate Stories

"Arctic may switch from snow to rain-dominated as early as 2060"

"Parts of the Arctic are now predicted to be rain-dominated as early as 2060, two decades faster than previously expected, Climate change could see the Arctic switch from being dominated by snow to rain up to two decades earlier than previously thought, with major consequences that risk accelerating global warming and devastating local wildlife. Snow accounts for almost all current precipitation in the Arctic,but the region is warming faster than the rest of the worldand is expected to become predominantly rainy this century. The transition has already begun:rain fell at Greenland's highest summit this year, for the first time on record. Now, an international team has found that the switch from snowy to rainy conditions across the Arctic could happen in 2060 rather than 2080. It will occur first in autumn, the season expected to see the biggest changes. "It is all linked to the whole climate crisis, which is contributing to a much greater increase in rainfall. That has huge ramifications for all life in the Arctic and I'm not trying to be doomist," says team memberMichelle McCrystallat the University of Manitoba, Canada."

See more from New Scientist HERE:

"As Arctic Sea Ice Melts, Killer Whales Are Moving In"

"Underwater recorders have picked up the sounds of orcas in places they haven't previously been detected. One of the ocean's most fearsome predators is muscling into new parts of the icy Arctic Ocean. Orcas, also known as killer whales, are showing up in places they've never been spotted before. Scientists believe melting sea ice is to blame. "[Killer whales] will normally avoid ice to avoid entrapment and suffocating," said Brynn Kimber, a research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean and Ecosystem Studies, at a press conference Wednesday hosted by the Acoustical Society of America. "But with less ice, of course there's less of a risk to them, so they're able to venture further into the Arctic."

See more from Scientific American HERE:

"Hedging against extreme weather events"

"Your home or business insurance could soon come with innovative options for extreme weather thanks in part to platforms developed by climate risk management companies like The Demex Group. Driving the news:The company uses a combination of meteorological know-how, risk analysis, software development and relationships with insurers to help distribute the monetary risk that extreme weather events pose. The big picture:Such events, particularly temperature and precipitation extremes,are worsening due to human-caused climate change. Transferring that risk from business owners, and spreading it across the insurance industry, could be a way to help manage a riskier future. Between the lines:On Thursday, The Demex Group announced it had raised $9 million in Series A funding. Last month, it also rolled out a unique partnership with Vave, an insurance API service platform. Under the partnership, the companies will offer extreme temperature insurance to commercial properties nationwide."

See more from Axios HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter@TNelsonWX