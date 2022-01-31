A small private airplane crashed Monday afternoon south of Hutchinson, Minn., and two people aboard were injured, authorities said.

The single-engine plane went down about 1 p.m. near 145th Street and Plum Avenue, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office said.

Two men were removed from the wreckage and taken from the scene by emergency responders to a nearby hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The seriousness of their injuries was not disclosed.

The aircraft tail number shows that the plane is registered to a man from the far northern California city of Anderson.

The online aviation-tracking website FlightRadar24.com reported that the plane left Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and did a substantial amount of retracing its path before crashing in a rural part of the county.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investing the crash. As of 4 p.m., Sheriff's Office personnel remained on the scene awaiting FAA staff to arrive.