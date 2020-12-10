Simley junior Isabella McCauley finished second in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship with a 5-under-par 211 on Wednesday at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Resort in Kinder, La.

She finished three strokes back of Allyn Stephens of Houston.

McCauley, the first-round leader, shot a final round 1-under 71, registering two birdies and a bogey. Stephens recorded a 69 on the last day after firing a 65 her second round.

The three-day tournament was for players between the ages of 14-18.

Ron Haggstrom

10 Mr. Football finalists named

Ten finalists were announced for the Mr. Football Award, presented by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association to recognize the top senior player in the state.

The finalists are Shea Albrecht, Orono; Joe Alt, Totino-Grace; Cameron Anderson, Blue Earth; Trey Feeney, Moorhead; Nick Flaskamp, Minneapolis Southwest; Marcus Hansen, Waseca; Eli Mau, Chanhassen; Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount; Garrison Solliday, St. Thomas Academy, and Adam Tonsfeldt, Barnesville.

The announcement, posted Wednesday on the coaches association website, said the award will be presented at a later date.

Staff and Wire Services