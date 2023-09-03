St. Paul police responded to a report of shots fired outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday night. No one was injured.
Police said shots were fired a block east of the fairgrounds at Canfield Avenue and Arona Street around 10 p.m.
Police collected evidence of a shooting at the scene. The victim of the shooting was not injured, police noted.
St. Paul police are investigating the incident with the State Fair police force. State Fair police could not be immediately reached Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
Your weather app may be missing critical details. A group of emergency managers is trying to fix that.
In a large swath of Minnesota, radar doesn't reach below 6,000 feet where severe weather often crops up.
Local
Stillwater prison on emergency lockdown after inmates refuse to return to cells
About 100 inmates refused to return to their cells; no one has been injured.
Local
Shots fired near Minnesota State Fair Saturday night
No one was injured; the investigation is ongoing.
Local
Minnesota health officials tie illnesses to raw milk
Health officials say pasteurization is the only effective way to eliminate germs in raw milk.
Local
At some Minnesota schools, the first lessons are on how to navigate college itself
New orientation programs are geared toward helping students recover from pandemic learning losses.