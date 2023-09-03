St. Paul police responded to a report of shots fired outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday night. No one was injured.

Police said shots were fired a block east of the fairgrounds at Canfield Avenue and Arona Street around 10 p.m.

Police collected evidence of a shooting at the scene. The victim of the shooting was not injured, police noted.

St. Paul police are investigating the incident with the State Fair police force. State Fair police could not be immediately reached Sunday.