A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a woman who was out celebrating her birthday.

Devon Manley, 29, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court on one count each of first-degree murder and premeditated attempted first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the counts earlier this month.

Manley shot and killed Shanette Marable, 31, of Minneapolis while intending to shoot her male companion.

Manley will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

According to court documents: Manley pulled up to a car on July 11 last year and fired into the vehicle. He intended to shoot the male driver; the two had previously argued about money that Manley owed the man.

Marable was shot in the head and died the next day. Her 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the car when Marable was shot. The child suffered cuts from flying glass but was not seriously injured.