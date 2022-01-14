A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis last year.

Devon Manley, 29, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to one count each of first-degree murder and premeditated attempted first-degree murder. He shot Shanetta Marable, of Minneapolis, on July 11 while she was out celebrating her birthday.

Manley will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years when he is sentenced on Jan. 24. He will also receive a sentence of 17 3⁄ 4 years in prison that will run concurrently with the life term.

According to court documents: Manley wanted to shoot the male driver of the car that Marable was riding in because they'd had "prior violent altercations." The driver told police they had previously argued over money that Manley owed him.

Manley fired into the car about 8 p.m. near the intersection of 26th and Emerson Avenues N. and missed the driver. Marable, 31, was shot in the head and died the next day at North Memorial Hospital. Her 2-year-old child was in the backseat covered in blood and suffered cuts from flying glass but did not sustain serious injury.

The driver of Marable's vehicle told police he heard about nine gunshots. He flagged down police about four blocks from the shooting scene.

Police recovered surveillance video that captured the shooting and additional video showing Manley at a nearby gas station driving the suspect vehicle.