Jurors convicted a Brooklyn Park man of murder for a 2019 drive-by shooting in Minneapolis.

Michael Ferguson, 26, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Ky'reon Watkins.

Watkins, of Minneapolis, was killed on Aug. 24 at N. 21st and Aldrich avenues, an area authorities said is known for gang activity.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office: Police arrived at the scene about 8:20 p.m. and found Watkins with an gunshot to the right side of his head.

Witnesses told police the gunman fired about six shots into a group of men; one identified Ferguson as the shooter.

The shooting was captured by nearby a surveillance camera. The footage showed about 20 men standing on a sidewalk. It also showed Ferguson getting into an apparent verbal altercation with someone else, getting into a car and then pulling out a gun while seated in the car and firing at the group.

Charging documents did not cite a possible motive, but police said at the time that it could have been linked to an ongoing gang war.

Charging documents show that Ferguson told police Watkins was his "homie," and that someone had wanted to fight Ferguson before the shooting occurred.

Ferguson is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 15. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, he would be presumed to receive 30 ½ years in prison because of his criminal history.

Family members have said Watkins was the father of infant twins, and died about a month shy of his 24th birthday and two years after his brother, Hae'veon Wesley, was killed by an accidental gun discharge outside a Crystal gas station.