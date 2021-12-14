A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase on Interstate 94 on Monday afternoon, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue S. in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud officers responded to the parking lot just before 2:45 p.m. Monday and found a 20-year-old St. Cloud man on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a release from St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Officers on scene determined the adult male suspect, who was known to the victim, had fled the area; officers put out a description of the vehicle to surrounding agencies and Stearns County deputies located a vehicle matching the description and potential direction of travel going eastbound on I-94 near the Wright County border.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued eastbound. The pursuit ended near Monticello after the vehicle's tires were deflated by road spikes.

"When officers approached the vehicle, the occupant appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the release states. "No officers fired their weapons during the incident."

The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of the driver.

The St. Cloud man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital in serious but stable condition, Oxton said.