Shane Wiskus, a Spring Park native and former Gophers gymnast, finished second in the men's all-around Sunday at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Ky.

Wiskus, a Tokyo Olympian, had a two-day score of 167.450 to finish behind Olympic teammate Yul Moldauer (169.750). Wiskus' top finishes were on horizontal bar (third, 27.550) and floor exercise (third, 28.500). The meet was the first of several events leading toward the U.S. Olympic trials for gymnastics, set for June at Target Center.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Diggins wins women's Birkie title

Jessie Diggins won the women's title Saturday at the American Birkebeiner in Cable, Wis. The Afton native finished the 50-kilometer freestyle race in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 39 seconds, ahead of Flora Dolci of France (2:11:05) and Alayna Sonnesyn of Plymouth (2:14:59).

Gus Schumacher of Anchorage, Alaska, won the men's 50k freestyle in 1:58:18, with Bloomington native Zak Ketterson sixth in 1:58:34. The 50th edition of the Birkie was held on a 10k loop course because of a lack of snow.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

* Freshman Nani Valencia and senior Sydney Strelow each had three RBI to spark the Gophers softball team past New Mexico 10-1 in Denton, Texas. Senior Bri Enter started and pitched five shutout inning for the Gophers (5-7), limiting the Lobos (4-13) to three hits.

* Junior Josh Fitzgerald collected two doubles, but the Gophers baseball team didn't get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the ninth inning and lost to Northeastern 6-2 in Fort Myers, Fla. Sophomore Weber Neels and junior Jake Perry also had two hits apiece for the Gophers (2-4) against the Huskies (3-2).

* The Gophers women's golf team finished tied for 13th with a team score of 572 in the Westbrook Invitiational in Peoria, Ariz. Kansas won with a total of 546. The Gophers were led by sophomore Isabella McCauley with rounds of 72 and 67 for a total of 139.