Shamed if I do, and sick if I don’t

Throwing caution to the wind has been my modus operandi recently, especially when I am working at my-part time job that requires conversations with numerous customers. I have stubbornly refused to wear a mask at work so customers can understand what is being said to them. I got away with not wearing a mask for a short time, until I came down with two serious respiratory infections within three months. Congestion, along with aches, pains and a high fever were harsh and unrelenting. Over-the-counter medications and hot baths healed my discomfort, yet it took two and a half weeks to recuperate and get back to a healthy me. I have since taken up the habit of wearing the ugly mask at work and while accomplishing errands.