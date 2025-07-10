Ilhan Omar: Republican ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ is cruel and shameful

This bill contains $186 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These cuts mean vulnerable families will go hungry. At a time when food insecurity is rising across the country, Republicans chose to gut lifesaving nutrition assistance. In my district, nearly 90,000 people rely on SNAP to put food on the table. These are single parents, seniors and essential workers who depend on this assistance to afford groceries. Recently, I hosted a roundtable discussion with Minnesota’s U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar on the impact of these catastrophic cuts to SNAP. I heard from many of my constituents that they will now have to make the painstaking decision between paying their rent or affording groceries. Others shared they don’t know how they will be able to feed their kids without the lifeline of SNAP. Cutting nutrition assistance for the most at-risk communities is one of the most egregious and unconscionable actions the Republicans included in their betrayal budget.