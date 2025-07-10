Ilhan Omar: Republican ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ is cruel and shameful

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
President Donald Trump just signed the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” one of the most cruel, immoral pieces of legislation ever passed. Every single Republican member of the Minnesota congressional delegation voted to greenlight this catastrophic bill. Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber should be ashamed. They voted to take away health care for 173,268 Minnesotans in the biggest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in history. It will be remembered as one of the most harmful pieces of legislation ever signed into law.
Because my Republican colleagues cowered to special interests and their billionaire donors, 17 million Americans, including thousands of Minnesotans, will lose their health coverage. This passage could cause 50,000 Americans to die each year because Republicans shamefully voted to kick millions off Medicaid and failed to extend the premium tax credits in the Affordable Care Act. Even Republicans have acknowledged the harm this will cause, one Senate Republican even wrote a New York Times commentary titled “Don’t Cut Medicaid” before caving to Trump at the expense of his constituents. It will also increase health care costs and endanger access to care for all Americans. Rural hospitals will be forced to shut down. Nursing homes and community health clinics will be severely affected. The damage will have far-reaching, incomprehensible consequences.
This bill contains $186 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These cuts mean vulnerable families will go hungry. At a time when food insecurity is rising across the country, Republicans chose to gut lifesaving nutrition assistance. In my district, nearly 90,000 people rely on SNAP to put food on the table. These are single parents, seniors and essential workers who depend on this assistance to afford groceries. Recently, I hosted a roundtable discussion with Minnesota’s U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar on the impact of these catastrophic cuts to SNAP. I heard from many of my constituents that they will now have to make the painstaking decision between paying their rent or affording groceries. Others shared they don’t know how they will be able to feed their kids without the lifeline of SNAP. Cutting nutrition assistance for the most at-risk communities is one of the most egregious and unconscionable actions the Republicans included in their betrayal budget.
This bill is the biggest upward wealth transfer in American history. While working people will be devastated, billionaires will walk away with massive benefits. Low- and middle-income families may see tiny tax cuts and temporary scraps, such as no tax on tips, but they will be quickly wiped out by rising costs from tariffs, benefit cuts, and higher interest rates. Meanwhile, millionaires and billionaires will rake in massive, permanent windfalls. The bill makes the appalling estate tax giveaway permanent, which only applies to a few thousand ultra-wealthy heirs, and expands it to $15 million and $30 million for couples. It also locks in the costly, inefficient passthrough deduction, a loophole that overwhelmingly benefits millionaire business owners while doing little for small businesses. These wasteful provisions have been criticized by experts across the ideological spectrum for being too expensive, poorly targeted and ineffective at promoting economic growth. All together, the bill’s tax changes are projected to cost at least over $3 trillion and will ultimately deepen the already wide wealth and income inequality gap.
The budget is the largest job-killing legislation ever passed. It threatens nearly 2 million construction jobs, including 800,000 green jobs. It could also erase $148 billion in annual wages and benefits to working people. The Republican Party loves to claim that it is the party of the working class, but its budget clearly debunks that lie.
It will now make it harder for working-class young people to go to college. I represent one of the youngest constituencies in the country, including many who attend the University of Minnesota. The rising cost of college is already a top concern for our district. Not only does this bill cut $300 billion in federal higher-education programs, it raises the cost of student loan repayment and cuts protections for student borrowers. This bill is a direct attack on those seeking a higher education. Every single person deserves access to higher education without any barriers. Now that dream for young people to not be shackled by student loan debt is farther out of reach.