More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Golf
Thomas Lehman relishes chance at 3M Open on Dad's course
Thomas Lehman, son of Minnesota's major-winning golf icon Tom Lehman, earned a sponsor's exemption into this week's 3M Open. The elder Lehman had a hand in the course' design and re-design.
Weather
Overnight storms knock out power across Twin Cities; heat advisory today
The heat advisory also includes 25 counties in central Minnesota, where temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 100 degrees the next two days.
Twins
As Polanco prepares to return, Twins plan defensive shakeup
The team wants to keep Edouard Julien in the lineup and that means Jorge Polanco will likely shift to a new infield position.
Video
New York City crane's arm burns, collapses to street
A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, causing its long arm to snap off, smash against a nearby building and plummet to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Read more here.
www.startribune.com
Shamar Lark is sentenced after pleading guilty to opening fire at the Mall of America in 2022
Lark was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after firing a gun outside the Mall of America Nike store, causing a lockdown.