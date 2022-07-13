A large firework was thrown into an Eagan theater as a movie was being shown, and some patrons were injured, authorities said Wednesday.
The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday during the playing of "The Black Phone" at the Emagine Theater complex in the 2000 block of Cliff Road, police said.
Officers joined with paramedics to provide aid to "several people for minor injuries," a police statement read.
Police believe that someone lit a large firework and tossed it in the theater and then fled.
A short video from inside the theater at the time the firework went off "looks accurate," said Police Sgt. Rich Evans.
No arrests have been announced.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Several injured from lit firework that was tossed in Eagan movie theater
The injuries were described as minor; no arrests announced.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis interim superintendent announces changes to cabinet positions
The new organizational structure includes positions for an assistant and a senior advisor to the superintendent.
Rochester
19-year-old pleads guilty to drug-related murder in Austin home
Miguel Nunez Jr. can expect to serve about nine years in prison and the balance of his 15-year sentence on supervised release.
Life sentence for man who fatally shot ex-girlfriend, left her body in Lakeville parking lot
Atravius Weeks allegedly told police, "I just killed my best friend."
Head-on crash near Little Falls kills one driver, has the other in jail
Authorities suspect that the surviving motorist was driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.