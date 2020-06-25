Authorities have identified the worker who fell at a Lakeville construction site and died.

Jose Francisco Cela Guasco, 26, of Minneapolis, fell from a balcony about 11 a.m. Monday and died at the scene from head injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cela Guasco was working at a townhouse complex project in the 17400 block Glacier Way, police said Thursday.

Officers began lifesaving efforts upon arrival before emergency medical personnel took over, but they were unable to revive him, police said.

The examiner's office said his fall was an accident.

The death remains under investigation by police and Minnesota representatives of the federal Occupational and Safety Health Administration.