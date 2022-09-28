The St. Paul Saints turned a tie ballgame into a blowout by scoring seven runs with two outs in the eighth inning, beating the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-3 on Tuesday night in their penultimate game of the 2022 season before an announced 5,221 at CHS Field.

Andrew Bechtold hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to put the Saints ahead 5-3. The home team wasn't done, with the next five batters all reaching — Michael Helman struck out with two on, but he reached first on a wild pitch, and Roy Morales followed with a three-run homer.

David Bañuelos hit a tying home run to lead off the seventh inning for the Saints and scored three runs.

Saints starter Jordan Balazovic gave up one run on three hits over five innings, walking three and striking out five. Over his final eight appearances of the season, the righthander had a 3.55 ERA.

Randy Dobnak starts for the Saints (73-75) on Wednesday night in the season finale.