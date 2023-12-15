DULUTH — The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice in 2021 have settled their federal civil rights case against the school district, former superintendent and coaches.

Court documents show the two sides came to an agreement in late October and asked the court to dismiss the case last month. Terms of the settlement are confidential, but court documents filed this week show that the victim will receive an initial 13% of the payment, with monthly payments for 10 years and the balance paid in full after that.

The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the identity of the victim, filed a suit in 2022 on their son's behalf, with allegations related to the incident that resulted in the cancellation of the school's football season and the resignation of its head coach, Derek Parendo.

An 18-year-old former Proctor student and football player was given probation last year for assaulting the victim with a plunger and must register as a predatory offender for 10 years.

Attorneys for both the victim's family and the school district did not immediately respond to messages Friday.

The incident began after practice in the locker room across the street from the high school when the victim was confronted by a teenager who ultimately assaulted him. None of the coaches was present. The victim fled outside toward the field, court documents said, and was chased by other players and held down while one player sexually assaulted him with the handle of the plunger.

The sexual assault raised questions about both the team's and the district's culture, which was called out by a Duluth judge during sentencing of the former football player.

The sexual discrimination lawsuit said "all defendants have condoned student on student sexual and physical harassment and assault in the past by down-playing the acts, failing to ensure the toilet plunger was removed, failing to educate staff and student-athletes regarding the dangers of hazing and bullying, and by violating its own policies, procedures and/or state law or federal law."

The victim has suffered from anxiety and depression, according to the complaint. A statement from him read by his mother in court last year said that what happened "will affect my life forever."

Under settlement terms, the school district, coaches and former superintendent deny allegations and maintain the agreement doesn't indicate liability. The court has not yet approved the terms or dismissed the case.

Proctor residents and families reeled after the allegations surfaced amid little information from police and school leaders. A lengthy investigation led to a felony charge for the teen, who pleaded guilty under an agreement that kept him within juvenile jurisdiction. The Star Tribune typically doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes. He was 17 at the time of the assault.