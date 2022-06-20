DULUTH — The former Proctor, Minn., high school football player charged with sexually assaulting a teammate last fall was sentenced Monday to probation and must register as a sex offender.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the September incident, pleaded guilty last month after an agreement was reached between the defense and St. Louis County prosecution to keep his case within juvenile jurisdiction, rather than asking the court to treat him as an adult. On Monday, Judge Dale O. Harris sentenced him to supervised probation until his 21st birthday. A guideline 4-year prison sentence hangs over his head for probation violation, and he must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The Star Tribune typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The teen was charged by juvenile court petition in January with third-degree criminal sexual conduct — a felony — for assaulting a teammate with a plunger.

The victim's mother read a statement from her son Monday. He said the incident, led by someone he was "close with," has affected his life "forever."

"I have to think about it every day," he said.

However, "I feel like [the charged teen] realized what he did was wrong," the statement read.

The investigation began in mid-September after a complaint of "student misconduct" within the football team. It led to the resignation of coach Derek Parendo and the cancellation of the football season. Proctor police completed their five-week investigation in late October.

According to police, football players revealed that a plunger was regularly used during "crass" locker-room behaviors, such as touching other players with the rubber end. None of those stories shared involved sexual assault, something the charged teen confirmed last month, who said the September incident was "a joke that went too far."

After practice Sept. 7, the petition says, the victim was in the locker room across the street from the high school when he was confronted by the suspect with the plunger. He fled outside toward the field, thinking it was a joke and was chased by the suspect and other players.

During questioning from attorneys and Harris in May, the teen named six other players and their roles in the assault, including chasing, tackling, holding down the victim and pulling down his shorts. He confirmed he was the person who performed the attack, something he said he had "joked" to others he would do.

On Monday, county prosecutor Korey Horn said he couldn't comment on potential charges against any of the six named boys, because of their ages.

The school district of about 1,800 faced intense scrutiny in the wake of the incident. Student athletes became the subjects of taunts and jeering from opposing teams and fans at athletic events, and many Proctor students were afraid to wear clothing that identified their school. Others, upset with silence from school leaders in the wake of another school-related sexual assault allegation, questioned whether the schools were safe.

