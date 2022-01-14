DULUTH — A Proctor High School student faces a felony sexual assault charge for allegedly using a plunger to sexually penetrate a football teammate in early September. It was an attack that engulfed the tight-knit community and led to the resignation of the longtime football coach.

A 17-year-old boy was charged by juvenile court petition Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. The Star Tribune typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes. Prosecutors are asking that the case be moved to adult court.

According to the petition, the suspect, with the help of others, held the victim down and removed his pants outside of the football locker room. He allegedly used the handle of a toilet plunger to penetrate the victim, who continued to be held down by others.

The investigation, begun in mid-September following a complaint of "student misconduct" within the football team, led to the resignation of the coach, Derek Parendo, and the cancellation of the football season.

Proctor police completed their five-week investigation in late October, with a referral to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. Charges were filed this week, more than two months later. The county attorney's office said it received some of the additional information it had requested from police Jan. 5.

"The investigation in this matter was unnecessarily complicated and delayed by the voluminous amount of social media speculation surrounding this incident as investigators were forced to devote their limited resources to responding to social media rumors," County Attorney Kim Maki said in a news release.

No charges are being filed against others at this time but the investigation remains open, the release said.

The details of the allegations were never released by the police department or Proctor school officials, citing privacy laws and the involvement of juveniles, but rumors about what may have happened were far-flung on social media.

Last fall, supporters with signs advocating for the protection of children gathered outside the high school while some parents and community members asked for answers, questioning whether their kids were safe in Proctor schools and wondering what led to the alleged misconduct, which was labeled "serious" by school officials.

Others asked that the whole football team, and the town, not be judged by the actions of a few. Students, meanwhile, carried on with homecoming activities and rallied over the successes of other varsity sports through the fall months. Some said they struggled with the allegations and the intense scrutiny that surfaced with the high profile news.

At the time, Proctor schools superintendent John Engelking said the district would "take action against substantiated misconduct" and address any problems with the football program.

If convicted, the standard sentence for this crime would be between 3 and nearly 5 years in prison if the suspect is sentenced as an adult and has no prior criminal history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.