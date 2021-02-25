Gophers wildcat quarterback Seth Green is transferring.

Green, a redshirt senior who has an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic, announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Thursday on Twitter. The Woodbury native was a bit of a nomad, going from quarterback to tight end to wide receiver to wildcat quarterback in his time with the Gophers.

"This spring semester, I will graduate with my master's degree," Green wrote. " … After many thoughts, prayers and trusted conversations, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal, and play my last season elsewhere."

Green was a three-star quarterback at East Ridge before playing his final year of high school at Texas powerhouse Allen. Green initially committed to Oregon before flipping to Minnesota and redshirting his first season in 2016.

Green appeared in 33 games throughout his career, scoring 15 touchdowns mostly on short rushes to the end zone. But he caught just six passes for 83 yards, and Green likely will need more tape at receiver to help in his pursuit of the NFL.