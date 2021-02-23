Gophers defensive tackle Ali Saad is intending to transfer.
A source confirmed Tuesday the Michigan native had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Saad, at 6-3, 260, had just finished his first season with the team which he redshirted and did not see any game action.
Saad was a three-star recruit in coach P.J. Fleck's 2020 class.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Moneyball: Tatis took cash as prospect, owes part of fortune
Fernando Tatis Jr. 's payday from baseball's longest contract is not quite what it appears.
Sports
Roderick, Vander Plas lift Ohio over Akron 90-73
Ben Roderick and Ben Vander Plas scored 17 points apiece as Ohio defeated Akron 90-73 on Tuesday.
Sports
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.
Nation
'60 Minutes,' 'Equalizer' strong Sunday punch for CBS
Queen Latifah is becoming a TV star for CBS at a time broadcast networks can really use one, while Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson made respectable sitcom debuts for NBC.
Sports
McGhee scores 24 to lift Liberty past North Alabama 74-54
Darius McGhee had 24 points as Liberty stretched its win streak to eight games, romping past North Alabama 74-54 on Tuesday.