Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Alek Manoah (11-5, 2.43) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.41)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (8-4, 4.96) vs. TBA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.04)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05)

Blue Jays update: The Blue Jays (58-46) are in second place in the AL East standings and lead the AL Wild Card race. The Blue Jays lost 3-2 on Wednesday at Tampa Bay — just their third loss in the past 14 games. Going into Wednesday's game, the Blue Jays led the major leagues with a .265 team batting average. ... On Tuesday, the Blue Jays acquired RHPs Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from Miami, RHP Mitch White from the Los Angeles Dodgers and infielder Whit Merrifield from Kansas City. ... 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a 14-game hitting streak. Guerrero batted .340 in July and is hitting .285. ... OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .368 — the highest in the majors — since June 1. OF George Springer (right elbow) was out of the lineup on Wednesday for the third consecutive game. He is listed day-to-day.

Twins update: The AL Central-leading Twins (55-49) defeated Detroit 4-1 on Wednesday at Target Field to win the three-game series from the Tigers, 2-1. ... The Twins, who went 2-1 against the Blue Jays on June 3-5 in Toronto, are 13-10 against AL East Division teams. ... Jose Miranda, who was the AL Rookie of the Month for July, is hitting .342 (27-for-79) since July 1. ... Caleb Thielbar pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday in his first appearance since July 17. He has a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances since July 1.