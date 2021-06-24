Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are among the golfers making an early commitment to play in the 3M Open at the TPC of the Twin Cities from July 22-25.

Defending champion Michael Thompson will also be in the field.

Garcia is the 2017 Masters champion. Fowler is a five-time PGA Tour winner who will be making his 3M debut.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, is ranked No. 12 in the world and was runner-up at the U.S. Open, which concluded on Sunday, to Jon Rahm. Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters champion.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will also play, as will major championship winners Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner and Lucas Glover.

Cink won the 2009 British Open, Dufner was the 2013 PGA Championship winner, and Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open. He also shares the 3M Open scoring record with three others at 9-under 62.

Players can withdraw any time up to July 16.