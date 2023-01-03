A second person has died from a snowmobile crash in the first hour of the new year in Isanti County, officials said Tuesday.

Passenger Faith Nelson, 21, of Cambridge, Minn., was taken about 12:50 a.m. from the scene, the 2500 block of NW. Paradise Trail in Bradford Township, to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and died there, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

The snowmobile's operator, Hunter Melander, also 21 and from Cambridge, died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief snowmobile ride, returned to shore and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment [from drugs or alcohol] are possible contributing factors in this crash," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.