Rescue personnel were searching a New Brighton lake Saturday evening for a missing kayaker.
Police, firefighters and state Department of Natural Resources personnel were searching the east side of Long Lake, north of its public swimming beach, for a kayaker reported to have disappeared after falling into the water Saturday afternoon, according to the New Brighton Office of Public Safety. A State Patrol helicopter was also being used in the search.
The kayaker was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said. They asked that people avoid the beach and public boat launch area and that boaters steer clear of the search zone.
According to police scanner traffic, a caller to 911 said his 48-year-old wife had fallen out of her kayak. The caller was using a paddleboard near her, according to the audio.