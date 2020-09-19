Rescue personnel were searching a New Brighton lake Saturday evening for a missing kayaker.

Map: Kayaker missing on Long Lake in New Brighton Map: Kayaker missing on Long Lake in New Brighton

Police, firefighters and state Department of Natural Resources personnel were searching the east side of Long Lake, north of its public swimming beach, for a kayaker reported to have disappeared after falling into the water Saturday afternoon, according to the New Brighton Office of Public Safety. A State Patrol helicopter was also being used in the search.

The kayaker was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said. They asked that people avoid the beach and public boat launch area and that boaters steer clear of the search zone.

According to police scanner traffic, a caller to 911 said his 48-year-old wife had fallen out of her kayak. The caller was using a paddleboard near her, according to the audio.