Scattered Showers And Storms Sunday

Forecast loop from 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM Monday.

After the heavier rains that impacted the state on Saturday, we will see more scattered showers and storms pinwheeling around the area of low pressure on Sunday as the system continues to move off to the east during the day.

Forecast rainfall from 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM Monday.

With the more scattered nature of the rain expected on Sunday vs. what we saw on Saturday, 24-hour rain tallies from Sunday to Monday morning will be less than we saw on Saturday. However, up to an inch or so of rain will be possible up in northern Minnesota where there will be a little bit more concentrated rain during the day.

So we will watch hit-and-miss showers and storms here in the metro with cooler temperatures in place if you're heading out to events such as the Pride Festival or the Back to the 50s car show. Morning temperatures will start off in the mid-60s with highs only climbing to the mid-70s.

As we watch those pinwheeling showers and storms across the state Sunday, the warmest temperatures will be out toward the Red River Valley where highs up to 80F are possible. In the Arrowhead, highs in the 50s and 60s are expected.

80s Expected During The Week Ahead

As we head into the work week, warmer temperatures will return to the region - but they won't be nearly as warm as they were this past week, only reaching the low to mid-80s most days in the metro. There are signs that even warmer weather with temperatures closer to 90F could arrive as we head toward the Independence Day holiday. While a few showers will still be around early Monday, the next better chance of rain looks to move in during the second half of the week.

10 90F+ Days So Far In 2023

On Friday, the high climbed to 92F in the metro, marking the 10th day so far this year at MSP that the high has hit at least 90F.

This year now pulls into a tie for the fifth most 90F+ degree days this early into the summer. The most through June 23rd is 15 days, set twice in 1988 and 1934.

Mother Of All El Ninos Brewing?

By Paul Douglas

A La Nina cool phase of Pacific Ocean water probably masked some of the background warming in recent years, but La Nina has given way to an El Nino, and this may become the Mother of all El Ninos. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has been ahead of the curve predicting onset and intensity of these natural, periodic warm-ups, and the latest forecast is a doozy: water as much as 6-10F warmer than average by fall or winter: a Super El Nino.

Who cares? Big El Nino events throw a meteorological monkey-wrench into the world's weather patterns, sparking more floods and droughts, and generally milder (icier) winters for Minnesota. Place your bets.

Showery rains linger today, nothing severe, but periods of windblown rain and 70s. Clouds linger into Monday but 70s and 80s return with sunshine much of this week.

Dr. Mark Seeley says, statewide, this June is the 4th warmest on record, trailing only 2021, 1988 and 1933. 6F warmer than average with 8 days at or above 90 at MSP. Hot enough. Prepare for a long, stinking hot summer.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler. Windblown showers. Wake up 65. High 72. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 10-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles. Wake up 62. High 77. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and T-storms develop. Wake up 65. High 84. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers taper, some PM sun. Wake up 68. High 79. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. Wake up 59. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny, cooler than average. Wake up 58. High 79. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 25th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 36 minutes, and 13 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 16 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*Latest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

This Day in Weather History

June 25th

2003: Heavy rain falls across central Minnesota. Elk River picks up 8.19 inches. 4.36 inches fall in 4 hours in Maplewood, and there are reports of street flooding in St. Paul. Strong winds topple trees in Richfield.

1950: Flooding hits Warroad. Strong winds accompany waters that rose 4 feet in 10 minutes.

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, we'll be watching two areas of low pressure - one in the Upper Midwest moving to the Great Lakes, and a second in the Northeast slowly moving out of the lower 48 - which will bring showers and storm chances across the eastern half of the United States. A few storms will be possible in the Northern Rockies. Meanwhile, heat will be expanding across the Southern Plains, with numerous areas reaching 100s.

Heavy rain will continue to fall across portions of the Upper Midwest through the weekend, with some areas receiving over 3" of rain. Heavier rain will also fall in the Northeast and southern Florida.

3M makes $10.5B settlement in 'forever chemical' cases involving drinking water

More from the Star Tribune: "3M on Thursday announced a $10 billion-plus national settlement of "forever chemical" lawsuits involving drinking water, a significant step in reducing a litigation overload that has punished the company's stock. The agreement, which requires court approval, is by far the largest settlement 3M has made over its PFAS chemicals — and one of the largest mass tort settlements in recent U.S. history. Previously, the largest 3M settlement was an $850 million agreement in 2018 to settle PFAS water pollution claims in Minnesota. Under the settlement announced Thursday, 3M will pay $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion from 2024 through 2036, according to a company filing with U.S. securities regulators. The company expects to record a $10.3 billion charge to its profits during the second quarter to recognize the settlement."

Gas stoves are even worse for our health than previously known, new study finds

More from Yale Climate Connections: "Within the past few years, scientists have found that gas stoves are a major source of air pollution within homes, responsible for almost 13% of all childhood asthma in the United States. But a new study from Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability and PSE Healthy Energy, a nonprofit research institute, warns that these appliances are even worse for our health than previously believed. "This study presents data that is deeply troubling to anyone concerned about the health of their families in their homes," Gaurab Basu, a primary care physician and the director of education and policy at the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote in an email. Basu was not involved in the study. The research, which was published on June 15 in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science & Technology, was the first to focus on the relationship between gas stoves and benzene, a carcinogen."

World Bank offers developing countries debt pauses if hit by climate crisis

More from The Guardian: "World Bank offers developing countries debt pauses if hit by climate crisis Move at Paris summit on global finance will only apply to repayments on new loans Fiona Harvey in Paris Thu 22 Jun 2023 14.06 EDT Poor countries will be able to pause their debt repayments if hit by climate disaster, under plans announced by the World Bank at the finance summit in Paris. The international development organisation said it would insert new clauses in any agreements with developing countries, allowing them to suspend debt payments in the case of extreme weather events, starting with some of the poorest and most vulnerable nations. The UK also said it would apply similar arrangements to its loans to 12 countries in Africa and the Caribbean."

