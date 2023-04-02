GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Laurent Brossoit, Golden Knights: The goaltender racked up 29 saves.
2. Jack Eichel, Golden Knights: The center had two assists.
3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored the Wild's lone goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Regulation losses by the Wild in their last 22 games.
4 Points between the Wild and Golden Knights, who continue to lead the Western Conference.
12 Goals by Boldy in his past 11 games.
