IMPACT PLAYER: Willi Castro, Twins
Two home runs and a stolen base for a guy who has played four positions in the past week.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Strikeouts by Joey Gallo, the 23rd such game of his big-league career but first with the Twins.
5 Instances of back-to-back home runs by the Twins this season.
3 Outs recorded by Brock Stewart to earn his second career save, and first since June 20, 2017, with the Dodgers.
Sports
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open
At first, Aryna Sabalenka thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory Sunday. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual post-match handshake up at the net.
Sports
Las Vegas hosts Minnesota after Powers' 20-point game
Minnesota Lynx (0-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (2-0, 3-0 Western Conference)
Sports
Soler homers in 5th straight game, Marlins beat Angels 8-5 in 10 innings
Although the Miami Marlins survived Shohei Ohtani's latest start and traded the lead with Los Angeles down the stretch, they were pretty much out of relief pitchers when they headed into the 10th inning.
Sports
McMahon's go-ahead homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Mets 10-7
Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies outslugged the New York Mets 10-7 on Saturday night after blowing an early six-run lead.
Loons
Loons respond quickly on home turf to earn draw with Real Salt Lake
Ruled an own-goal by Real Salt Lake, Bongokuhle Hlongwane's shot wound up in the back of the net for the equalizer at a packed Allianz Field.