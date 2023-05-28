IMPACT PLAYER: Willi Castro, Twins

Two home runs and a stolen base for a guy who has played four positions in the past week.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Strikeouts by Joey Gallo, the 23rd such game of his big-league career but first with the Twins.

5 Instances of back-to-back home runs by the Twins this season.

3 Outs recorded by Brock Stewart to earn his second career save, and first since June 20, 2017, with the Dodgers.