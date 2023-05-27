Pablo López was credited with the Twins' 9-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday, but let's give credit where it's due. Earl Santee played a role, too.

Santee is the architect who designed Target Field and who decided, most critically to Saturday's win, that the fence in center field would stand 406 feet from the plate, and 408 feet in the centermost corner of the visitors' bullpen. Had those fences been planted one foot deeper, the game might still be going on.

Willi Castro hit a 3-2 cutter from Chris Bassitt about 405 feet, where Daulton Varsho leaped to get his glove on it and accidentally tipped it over the fence, a two-run homer. Two pitches later, Matt Wallner hit a sinker from Bassitt about 409 feet, where Varsho once again reached the ball with his glove but failed to keep it from dropping into the bullpen.

The as-close-as-you-can-get homers were the pivotal plays in the Twins' biggest offensive outburst in nearly two weeks. Castro homered again two innings later, this time with nearly three feet to spare over the center fielder's glove, Wallner went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Edouard Julien doubled twice and homered, and the Twins racked up 13 hits to even the series with Toronto.

Varsho had to endure the torment of his near-miss inning only because Kevin Kiermaier, a three-time Gold Glove winner, wrenched his lower back while making a throw home in the second inning. Varsho shifted from left field to center, and probably wishes he hadn't.

López, meanwhile, snapped a four-game winless streak with 5 2/3 mostly solid innings against a potent Blue Jay lineup. The righthander allowed a first-inning run for the sixth time in 11 starts, this time a solo home run to Bo Bichette, plus a two-run triple to Bichette in the third and a solo shot by Cavan Biggio in the fourth.

But he kept the game close enough for the Twins' offense, which had averaged less than four runs per game since May 17, to find its footing. And as the Twins extended their lead to 9-4, Jovani Moran and Jhoan Duran kept the Blue Jays from closing the gap.

That changed in the ninth, when Jorge López, owner of three blown saves and two losses in May, was roughed up again — this time by Varsho. The former Wisconsin Badger crushed a 3-2 fastball from López into the right-field seats, scoring Whit Merrifield ahead of him to close the gap to three runs.

López then hit Biggio with a pitch and gave up a single to Alejandro Kirk to bring the tying run to the plate with no outs, forcing Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to call upon Brock Stewart to record the final three outs. He did, though a Bichette single drove home Biggio and made the crowd of 29,111 nervous — well, except for the hundreds of Blue Jays fans in the stands. But Stewart snuck a 100-mph fastball past Brandon Belt for a called third strike to end the game and earn his first save since June 20, 2017 while with the Dodgers.